Wechsel zum Verein Emmaus
Vom Landhaus an den Stadlweg: Neue Aufgabe für Ex-Landesrätin
Probesitzen am neuen Arbeitsplatz: Gabriele Fischer will am 1. Juni als Emmaus-Geschäftsführerin neu durchstarten.
© Paumgartten
