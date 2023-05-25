- Überblick
Radetappen mit bis zu 200 km
„Malle“ ist nur einmal im Jahr: Kombinierer schwitzen auf der Balearen-Insel
Abkühlung findet Johannes Lamparter mit den Teamkollegen Florian Kolb und Christian Deuschl (r.) am Pool.
© ÖSV/Derganc
