EVZ-Leiter klärt auf
Gut zu wissen: Wann es bei Konzert-Aus oder Abbruch Geld gibt
Eine ganze Welle an Konzerten und Events findet heuer statt, die Fans haben nach Covid Nachholbedarf.
© APA/AFP
