- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Letzter Auftritt
Ein bewegender Abpfiff für Schiedsrichter Heiss
Ein Tirol-Quartett traf sich in Linz. Von rechts: Andreas Staudinger, Conny Plautz, Andreas Heiss und Daniel Pfister.
© ÖFB/Heiss
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten