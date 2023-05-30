- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Projekt nicht unumstritten
Großhotel in St. Jakob geplant: „Das Defereggental braucht 250 Betten“
Das Hotel mit 250 Betten ist vor der östlichen Ortseinfahrt von St. Jakob i. Def. geplant. Visualisierung.
© Mountain Tourism Group
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten