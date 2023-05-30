- Überblick
Mann (81) auf Zebrastreifen erfasst
Bedingte Haft und Geldstrafe für 58-Jährige nach tödlichem Unfall in Innsbruck
Eine Autolenkerin übersah Anfang Februar einen Fußgänger auf einem Zebrastreifen. Der 81-Jährige wurde erfasst. Und starb.
