Von Sohlen und Prothesen
Besonderer Überflieger: Der ungelöste Fall Markus Rehm
Prothesen-Weitspringer Markus Rehm kommt heuer (wie schon im Vorjahr/Bild) zur Golden Roof Challenge nach Innsbruck.
© APA/EXPA/Groder
