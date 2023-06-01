- Überblick
Tier hatte Gämse verfolgt
Oberhalb von Friedhof begegnet: Bär schreckte Mutter und Sohn in St. Anton
Ein Braunbär sorgt derzeit in St. Anton für Beunruhigung. Nach einer Sichtung wurde die Bevölkerung informiert. (Symbolbild)
© Böhm
