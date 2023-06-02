- Überblick
Saison-Finale im Tivoli
Castings und Abschiede: Die goldene Ananas hat bei der WSG Tirol ihren Wert
Valentino Müller führt die WSG Tirol heute als Kapitän aufs Feld. Altach mit Mike Bähre kam erst unter der Woche aus Mallorca zurück.
© APA
