UEFA bestätigt
Schwere Vorwürfe gegen Marciniak, aber Pole bleibt Schiri für CL-Finale
Gegen den polnischen Referee Szymon Marciniak wird vor dem Champions-League-Finale ermittelt.
© IMAGO/Daniel Castro
