- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Vier Standorte in Tirol
Kika-Verkauf: Mitarbeiter bangen um Arbeitsplätze
In Tirol gibt es noch Kika-Standorte in Innsbruck (im Bild), Wörgl, Imst und Lienz. Über deren Weiterführung gibt es noch keine Informationen.
© Böhm
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten