Verhandlungen gestartet
Transfer-Papst Fabrizio Romano: Milan verhandelt mit ÖFB-Star
Maximilian Wöber, Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer und Marko Arnautovic sind im Sommer heiße Kandidaten für einen Transfer.
© GEPA pictures/ Michael Meindl
