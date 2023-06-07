- Überblick
„Eine große Ehre"
Rücktritt und Neuwahl im TVB Brixental, Willi Steindl übernimmt
„Das ist eine große Ehre für mich“, sagt Willi Steindl, der neue Vorsitzende des Aufsichtsrats des TVB Brixental.
© Steindl
