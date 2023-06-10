🍴 Auf diesen Hütten gibt’s keinen „Schmarrn“

Am Gipfel des Geschmacks: Tiroler Tipps aus dem Gault&Millau Alm- und Hüttenguide 2023

Tirols Hütten haben viel zu bieten – der Kaiserschmarrn ist längst nicht mehr das einzige Highlight auf der Speisekarte.
© imago