Familie bei Alko-Unfall verletzt

Mit 1,4 Promille in Innsbruck gegen Auto gedonnert: 63-Jähriger verurteilt

Im April hatte sich ein 63-Jähriger nach einem geselligen Abend trotz 1,4 Promille Blutalkohol noch hinters Steuer gesetzt.
© thomas böhm

Von Reinhard Fellner

