Israels Armee verließ Jenin und fliegt Luftangriffe auf Gaza

A woman walks past the debris of a car on a street in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army declared the end of a two-day military operation in the area. The Israeli military launched the raid on the Jenin refugee camp early on July 3, during which 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

© JAAFAR ASHTIYEH