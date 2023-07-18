- Überblick
„Nicht einzahlen“
Achtung, Fake: Warnung vor mysteriöser Parkstrafe bei der Area 47
Am Parkplatz 4 der Area tauchte eine Parkstrafe über 85 Euro auf. „Nicht einzahlen“, warnt Area-GF Chris Schnöller.
© Paschinger
