- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kommentar
Verpatzter Auftakt für die WSG Tirol: Es war von allem zu wenig
Coach Thomas Silberberger und sein Team haben noch viel Arbeit vor sich.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
Kommentarvon Tobias Waidhofer
Verwandte Themen
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten