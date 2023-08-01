Tiroler SPÖ auf Sommertour

50-Meter-Becken fixiert, Dornauer kündigt Architektur-Wettbewerb an

Die SPÖ auf Tour: LR René Zumtobel, Elisabeth Fleischanderl, Philip Wohlgemuth, Georg Dornauer, Elisabeth Mayr und LR Eva Pawlata. (v. l.)
© SPÖ

Von Peter Nindler

Verwandte Themen