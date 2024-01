„Mondsüchtig"-Regisseur Norman Jewison 97-jährig gestorben

Director Norman Jewison arrives for the premiere of “The Hurricane” in Los Angeles, California, on December 14, 1999. Norman Jewison, the Oscar-nominated director of "In the Heat of the Night" and "Moonstruck" has died at the age of 97, his publicist said January 22. The Canadian-born Jewison worked with some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Steve McQueen, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier and singer Cher. Over an eclectic career he hopped among genres, helming musicals, comedies and romances, as well as films that tackle weighty social issues. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

© CHRIS DELMAS