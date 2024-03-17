- Überblick
Polizei im Nazi-Staat
Franz Ringer: Innsbrucker Polizist im Widerstand gegen Hitler
Franz Ringer war ab 1931 Polizist in Innsbruck. Am 11. März 1938 wurde er verhaftet und in das KZ Dachau deportiert.
© BMI/LPD Tirol
Von Wolfgang Sablatnig
