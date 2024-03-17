Polizei im Nazi-Staat

Franz Ringer: Innsbrucker Polizist im Widerstand gegen Hitler

Franz Ringer war ab 1931 Polizist in Innsbruck. Am 11. März 1938 wurde er verhaftet und in das KZ Dachau deportiert.
© BMI/LPD Tirol

Von Wolfgang Sablatnig

Verwandte Themen