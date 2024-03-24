Deutschlands Erkenntnisse: So wird die Heim-EM zum Spaß-Turnier

CORRECTION / Germany's midfielder #07 Kai Havertz (R) celebrates after scoring Germany's second goal with Germany's forward #10 Jamal Musiala (L) during the friendly football match between France and Germany, at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on March 23, 2024. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) / ìThe erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Jamal Musiala] instead of [Serge Gnabry]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.î

© OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE