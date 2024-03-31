- Überblick
Lawinenwarnstufe 4
Wetterumschwung am Ostermontag: Bis zu halber Meter Neuschnee lässt Lawinenwarnstufe steigen
Mit dem Neuschnee steigt am Montag die Lawinengefahr.
