- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Aktuell 65 Betten gesperrt
Das Löcherstopfen gehört nicht gepflegt: Pensionierungen bei Pflegepersonal stehen bevor
Auch die Pflege-Lehre muss erst österreichweit in die Gänge kommen. Tirol ist diesbezüglich Vorreiter.
© Falk
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten