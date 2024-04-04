Viel Gegenwind

Aufregung am Mieminger Plateau: Fünf Windräder auf der Simmering-Alm in Planung

Auf der Simmering-Alm, oberhalb von Obsteig, denkt „ImWind“ fünf Windkraftwerk­e an. Die BI Feldring ist strikt dagegen.
© Böhm