Finalturnier in Schwaz
Handball Tirol trifft im Cup-Halbfinale auf die Roten Teufel aus Hard
Treffen am 19. April im Cup-Halbfinale aufeinander: Sebastian Spendier (l., Schwaz Handball Tirol) und Karolis Antanavicius (HC Hard).
© GEPA pictures/ Christina Kober
