Diamantring für US-Star
Verlobung in Innsbruck: Ski-Stars Shiffrin und Kilde schwer verliebt
Frisch verlobt strahlen Kilde und Shiffrin in der Innsbrucker Maria-Theresien-Straße.
© Instagram/Kilde
