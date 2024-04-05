- Überblick
Remis in Altach
Die WSG Tirol blieb wieder ungeschlagen: „Uns wurde das Tor gestohlen”
WSG-Stürmer Nik Prelec brachte den Ball nicht an Altach-Goalie Tobias Schützenauer vorbei.
© GEPA pictures/ Oliver Lerch
