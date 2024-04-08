- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Temperatursturz am Abend
Kaltfront bringt bis zu 40 Zentimeter Schnee: So geht es mit dem Aprilwetter in Tirol weiter
Am Wochenende suchte so mancher schon Abkühlung im See, am Mittwoch soll es in höheren Tallagen wieder winterlich werden.
© Axel Springer, Thomas Böhm
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten