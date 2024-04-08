Temperatursturz am Abend

Kaltfront bringt bis zu 40 Zentimeter Schnee: So geht es mit dem Aprilwetter in Tirol weiter

Am Wochenende suchte so mancher schon Abkühlung im See, am Mittwoch soll es in höheren Tallagen wieder winterlich werden.
© Axel Springer, Thomas Böhm