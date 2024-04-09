EM-Quali in Polen

Tirolerin Billa mit 100. Spiel für Österreich: „Bin stolz, diese Zahl zu erleben“

Damals und heute – Nicole Billa glänzt(e) im Wörgler Schülerliga-Dress 2009 wie im ÖFB-Teamtrikot 2024.
© TT-Archiv, gepa