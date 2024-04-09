- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nach VKI-Klage
Geringer Joghurt-Anteil in „Spar Frozen Yogurt" als Irreführung
In der Naturvariante besteht das Produkt aus 40 Prozent pasteurisierter Vollmilch und 23 Prozent Schlagobers. Der Joghurt-Anteil liegt bei zehn Prozent.
© Spar
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten