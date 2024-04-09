Nach VKI-Klage

Geringer Joghurt-Anteil in „Spar Frozen Yogurt" als Irreführung

In der Naturvariante besteht das Produkt aus 40 Prozent pasteurisierter Vollmilch und 23 Prozent Schlagobers. Der Joghurt-Anteil liegt bei zehn Prozent.
© Spar