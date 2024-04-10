- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Krücken statt Fußballschuhe
Der Verletzungsteufel setzte in der tt.com Regionalliga zur Blutgrätsche an
Kematen-Stürmer Sam Abfalterer (links) erlitt einen Kreuzbandriss, Telfs-Goalie Christoph Häfele einen Knöchelbruch.
© Rita Falk, SV Telfs
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten