Krücken statt Fußballschuhe

Der Verletzungsteufel setzte in der tt.com Regionalliga zur Blutgrätsche an

Kematen-Stürmer Sam Abfalterer (links) erlitt einen Kreuzbandriss, Telfs-Goalie Christoph Häfele einen Knöchelbruch.
© Rita Falk, SV Telfs