Vor 100-Spiele-Jubiläum
Kurioser Tausch im Unterhaus: Trikot von ÖFB-Star Billa gegen „ein paar Bier”
Nicole Billa bestritt gegen Polen ihr 100. ÖFB-Länderspiel.
© IMAGO/FOT. GRZEGORZ RADTKE / 058sport.pl
