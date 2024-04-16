- Überblick
Fronten bleiben verhärtet
AUA-KV Verhandlungen: Gewerkschaft lehnt Angebot ab
Hunderte Flüge fielen im Zusammenhang mit den KV-Verhandlungen schon aus. Weitere Streiks sind nicht ausgeschlossen.
© ROBERT JAEGER
