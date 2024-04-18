- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Trainingsverbot für ÖSV und Co.
Zermatt schmeißt die Ski-Stars raus: „Das ist sehr schade für den Sport“
ÖSV-Ski-Star Vincent Kriechmayr wird so wie seine Kollegen wohl nicht mehr unter dem Matterhorn auf den Pisten am Weg sein.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten