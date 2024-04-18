Trainingsverbot für ÖSV und Co.

Zermatt schmeißt Ski-Nationalteams raus: „Sehr schade für den Sport“

ÖSV-Ski-Star Vincent Kriechmayr wird so wie seine Kollegen wohl nicht mehr unter dem Matterhorn auf den Pisten am Weg sein.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl