Rasches Weltcup-Comeback
FIS-Chef gibt grünes Licht für Hirscher in Sölden und Gurgl: „Er muss Weltcup fahren“
Für FIS-Rennchef Markus Waldner wird Marcel Hirscher die gesamte Weltcup-Saison im Slalom bestreiten.
© GEPA pictures/ Mario Buehner-Weinrauch
