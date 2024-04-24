„Er muss Weltcup fahren“

FIS-Chef glaubt an rasche Weltcup-Rückkehr von Hirscher in Sölden und Gurgl

Für FIS-Rennchef Markus Waldner wird Marcel Hirscher die gesamte Weltcup-Saison im Slalom bestreiten.
© GEPA pictures/ Mario Buehner-Weinrauch