Entscheidung für Familie

In Matrei bekommt Knoflach nur noch die Fußballschuhe bezahlt

Nach neun erfolgreichen Saisonen beim SC Schwaz kehrt Patrick Knoflach zu Ex-Verein Matrei zurück. Darüber freute sich auch Matrei-Trainer Mario Hörtnagl.
© Springer, SV Matrei