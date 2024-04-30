- Überblick
Baum kippte und traf Kind
Entwarnung nach Maibaum-Unglück in Going: „Bub ist nicht lebensbedrohlich verletzt“
Der umgestürzte Maibaum hinterließ am Dorfplatz ein Bild der Verwüstung. Der Bub mit Roller schaute beim Aufstellen zu.
© ZOOM.TIROL
