- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Liebes-Beziehung statt ÖSV-Team
Nach Team-Rauswurf: Gritsch will ihr Solo-Projekt fortsetzen
Tirols Ski-Ass Franziska Gritsch ist auch in der Saison 2024/25 auf sich alleine gestellt.
© GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Grebien
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten