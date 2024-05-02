- Überblick
Tiroler Mitbegründer Kevin Linser
Wenn die KI das Geld anlegt: Mit „Selma“ wird die Couch zum Bankbüro
Couch statt Bankbüro: Bei Selma reden die Kund:innen mit einer Künstlichen Intelligenz über ihr Geld. Investiert wird in ETFs.
