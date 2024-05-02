- Überblick
Sieben Tiere verletzt
15 tote Schafe in Außervillgraten: Land gab Wolf zum Abschuss frei
Sechs Schafe wurden tot aufgefunden, neun weitere musste notgeschlachtet werden. Ein Wolf hat sie offenbar gerissen.
© Ralph Frank
