Neuauflage der Zusammenarbeit?
Tiroler Coach Gritsch wieder an der Seite von Tennis-Superstar Djokovic gesichtet
Der Silzer Gehard Gritsch betreute Novak Djokovic schon von 2009 bis 2019, mit einem Jahr Pause zwischen 2017 und 2018.
© GEPA pictures/ Matthias Hauer
