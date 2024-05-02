Neuauflage der Zusammenarbeit?

Tiroler Coach Gritsch wieder an der Seite von Tennis-Superstar Djokovic gesichtet

Der Silzer Gehard Gritsch betreute Novak Djokovic schon von 2009 bis 2019, mit einem Jahr Pause zwischen 2017 und 2018.
© GEPA pictures/ Matthias Hauer