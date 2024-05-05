- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Studie zu Job-Zuzug
Was sich am Arbeitsmarkt bei einem „Migrationsschock“ tun würde
Forscher haben untersucht, welche Auswirkungen eine – rein hypothetische – Zuwanderung von 250.000 Menschen für Österreichs Wirtschaft und Arbeitsmarkt haben würde.
© iStock/Hispanolistic
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten