- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Biografie präsentiert
Bildhauerin Anna Mahler: Nomadin auf der Suche nach sich selbst
Die 83-jährige Anna Mahler 1987 ein Jahr vor ihrem Tod im Hof ihres Hauses in Spoleto mit einer ihrer großen monumentalen „Liegenden“ in Stein.
© Lillian Birnbaum
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten