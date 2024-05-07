- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Einstige Hinrichtungsstätte
Von Flucht und Widerstand: Erinnerung an Innsbrucker Deserteure und ihre Unterstützerinnen
Ein Steinbruch am Paschberg im Süden von Innsbruck diente in der Zeit des Nationalsozialismus als Hinrichtungsstätte.
© Matthias Breit
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten