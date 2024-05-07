- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kein Platz in Weltcup-Gruppe
Nach Team-Ausschluss: Gritsch fordert vom ÖSV Entschädigung
Franziska Gritsch möchte wie schon im Winter 2023/24 abseits des Team-Trainings mit ihrem Freund trainieren.
© JOE KLAMAR
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten