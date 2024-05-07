- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Fünf Jahre nach Trennung
Nach 48 Jahren Ehe: Thomas Gottschalk ist jetzt offiziell geschieden
Von Thea (l.) ist Thomas Gottschalk nun geschieden. Damit ist er frei für seine derzeitige Partnerin Karina Mroß (r.).
© imago
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten