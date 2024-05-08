- Überblick
Vorstand geht in Pension
RLB Tirol vor Chefwechsel, Top-Bankerin kommt 2025
Vorstandschef Reinhard Mayr geht Ende April 2025 in den Ruhestand, Gabriele Kinast wechselt mit 1. Jänner von Berlin nach Innsbruck.
© Böhm, RLB
